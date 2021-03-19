Menu

Canada

Indigenous pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Exploring the cause of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy amongst Indigenous people' Exploring the cause of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy amongst Indigenous people
WATCH: Exploring the cause of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy amongst Indigenous people – Mar 9, 2021

Doors opened for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Indigenous individuals in Kitchener on Friday morning, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The agency says the clinic, which is open Friday and Saturday at Anishnabeg Outreach on Woodhaven Road, will immunize members of the First Nation, Métis and Inuit communities.

Read more: Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout nears completion in Waterloo Region

The region says members of those communities who indicated a preference to be vaccinated in partnership with an Indigenous organization have been offered the opportunity to attend Anishnabeg Outreach where an Indigenous elder will be available to support members of the community.

“Through partnership with the region, Ontario Health West and other Indigenous organizations, we have created a culturally appropriate and reflective space for Indigenous people to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations,” Anishnabeg Outreach CEO Stephen Jackson stated.

Read more: Waterloo get-togethers lead to cluster of 23 COVID-19 cases, university outbreak

“Our team of navigators, staff and elder have created a welcoming experience for all Indigenous people who wish to get vaccinated.”

There will be a second pop-up vaccination clinic for the First Nation, Métis and Inuit communities at the region’s headquarters on Frederick Street next weekend.

Click to play video: 'Historic mistreatment at root of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Canada’s Indigenous population' Historic mistreatment at root of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Canada’s Indigenous population
Historic mistreatment at root of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Canada’s Indigenous population – Mar 9, 2021
