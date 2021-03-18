Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo get-togethers lead to cluster of 23 COVID-19 cases, university outbreak

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 12:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Could children be vaccinated this year? Doctor answers your questions' Could children be vaccinated this year? Doctor answers your questions
Could children be vaccinated this year? Doctor answers your questions

Waterloo Public Health says a series of get-togethers held by students in early March has been connected to 23 COVID-19 cases as well as an outbreak at the University of Waterloo.

The agency says get-togethers were held between March 4 and 7 at three homes in the area.

Read more: Waterloo Public Health to name limited number of workplace COVID-19 outbreaks

It says that another probable case is also connected to the events while an additional 19 people have also been identified as high-risk contacts.

One of the cases has also screened positive for a variant of concern.

Click to play video: 'Canada on track to receive more than 12 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses between April and June' Canada on track to receive more than 12 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses between April and June
Canada on track to receive more than 12 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses between April and June

“Both the nature of the exposures and variant of concern have contributed to the high transmission rate within this cluster,” Waterloo Public Health wrote.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The agency says the get-togethers took place inside the homes and the participants ignored proper COVID-19 protocols such as wearing face coverings or maintaining a proper level of social distancing.

Waterloo Public Health describes the group as a cluster and says people within it are connected to both Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo, including on-campus exposures.

Read more: Waterloo Region’s vaccination pre-registration portal now open for those in their 70s

It says that on-campus transmission has occurred at the University of Waterloo and an outbreak has been declared there connected to two cases.

“Waterloo Region remains in a precarious position and we are not immune to rapid acceleration of cases seen in other communities across Ontario,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health.

“This cluster of cases illustrates that it is essential that all residents continue to limit their mobility, limit their close contacts, and avoid social gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDWaterlooKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Public HealthOntario. NewsUniversity of WaterlooWilfrid Laurier UniversityWaterloo COVID_19Waterloo COVID-19 outbreakOntario university outbreak

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers