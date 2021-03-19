Menu

Health

St. Joe’s declares outbreak at Charlton campus in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 7:50 am
Lisa Polewski / Global News

St. Joseph’s Healthcare reported a COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday at its Charlton Campus in Central Hamilton.

The agency says three patients tested positive at the dialysis unit of the facility and are now in isolation.

A contact tracing investigation is underway and all patients and staff within the hemodialysis units are being tested for the coronavirus.

The hospital says the outbreak will not affect regularly scheduled treatments for patients.

Read more: Shalom Village, St. Peter’s expansions to create 200 new or renovated long-term care beds

There are now 98 coronavirus cases in seven current outbreaks at city hospitals, with St. Joe’s also reporting an outbreak at its West 5th campus, which has seven cases among staffers.

At least one worker at the West 5th facility has screened positive for a COVID-19 variant, according to pubic health.

Hamilton Health Sciences has five outbreaks as of Friday with three at Hamilton General and a pair at the Juravinski.

The outbreak at Hamilton General’s F3 Acute Medicine unit is the largest of the latest outbreaks with a total of 40 cases since being declared on March 12.

Two other units — 5 West and Unit 8 West — have recorded at least one virus death since late February.

There are 30 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of March 19, which include 82 cases among seven shelters and eight cases at three public schools.

The city’s two hospitals have a combined 106 patients being treated for COVID-19, 89 at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) facilities and 17 at St. Joe’s.

 

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDHamilton newshamilton COVID-19 casesHamilton coronavirus casesSt. Joseph's Hospitalst joescharlton campus

