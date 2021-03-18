Shalom Village, St. Peter’s expansions to create 200 new or renovated long-term care beds

Send this page to someone via email

The province has announced that it is investing in 140 new and 60 upgraded long-term care spaces in Hamilton.

Flamborough Glanbrook Conservative MPP Donna Skelly says Shalom Village has been allocated 76 new and 60 upgraded spaces through a renovation and addition to its west-end facility.

St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke has been allocated 64 new spaces, to be achieved through an addition to its existing building.

In response to lessons learned during the pandemic, Ontario’s minister of long-term care said the new spaces will be built to “prevent and contain the transmission of infectious diseases.”

In particular, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton said that will be achieved through the elimination of three- and four-bed rooms to ensure residents have “access to the care they need in a safe and secure environment.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The number of people in Hamilton who will need long-term care is expected to rise over the next decade,” said Skelly, and Thursday’s announcement “will help ensure we have safe, modern spaces ready for them.”

Across the province, the Ontario government says it is investing $933 million in 80 new long-term care projects, which will lead to an additional 7,510 new and 4,197 upgraded long-term care spaces.