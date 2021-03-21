Vernon widow pleased to see median barriers installed on Highway 97A

Send this page to someone via email

Crews were installing long-awaited center barriers on Highway 97A south of Armstrong this week.

After public advocacy on the issue, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced last July it would be installing barriers on a nearly six kilometre stretch of the highway, between Vernon and Armstrong, in the hopes of making the road safer.

Read more: Family of Okanagan crash victim pushes for highway safety

The fact that the barriers are now finally going in is welcome news for George Blencoe, the husband of a North Okanagan woman killed in a crash on that stretch of road more than two years ago.

“[I’m] pleased that it is going to actually save some other lives in the future and heartache from families losing a loved one,” Blencoe said.

Story continues below advertisement

His wife, 43-year-old Ruth Blencoe, died as a result of a collision in February 2019.

The local dance teacher lost control of her vehicle during snowy conditions and crossed into oncoming traffic.

George and Ruth Blencoe. Ruth was killed in a crash on Highway 97A in February 2019. Courtesy: George Blencoe

George Blencoe said the family has been advocating for median barriers for two years and he believes they should have been installed sooner.

Read more: North Okanagan petition calls for Highway 97A medians after fatal crashes

More than 1,400 people signed an online petition started by one of Ruth Blencoe’s family members calling for barriers on the highway.

George Blencoe feels that if there had been a barrier on the highway, his wife would still be alive.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel that it is really sad that my wife actually had to lose her life to make a section of the highway, that is known to be very very bad, safer for other motorists on that highway,” George Blencoe said.

1:58 Family of Okanagan crash victim says safety improvements are taking too long Family of Okanagan crash victim says safety improvements are taking too long – Nov 19, 2020

In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said its “thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends impacted by the crash along this stretch.”

“As with all highway projects, it’s important this one received the appropriate consultation and analysis to ensure the project will accomplish the goal of creating more safety along this stretch,” the province’s statement said.

Once the $1.1-million contract for the project was awarded last year, the contractor had to manufacture the median barriers before the barriers could be installed, the province said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province, the contract for the project did not list a date that work was required to start but said the project needed to be completed by April 30.

The area where the barriers are being installed was also the scene of a destructive 2017 crash, when a northbound semi-truck hit a cow, crossed over the centre line, and ended up slamming into a house.

2:05 Collision with cow on Highway 97A sends semi into Armstrong yards Collision with cow on Highway 97A sends semi into Armstrong yards – Jul 20, 2017