Impaired driving arrests down in 2020: Calgary police

Calgary police said that year over year, the number of impaired driving arrests were down in 2020 — from 18,024 in 2019 to 14,443 in 2020.

Although it’s still early to make direct attributions, Calgary police say COVID-19 restrictions could factor into the reduction in numbers.

Const. Andrew Fairman with the traffic section said that there were a number of things that could be connected to the downward trend, including Bill 21.

The new legislation went into effect in December. Any first-time offender caught drinking and driving now faces provincial sanctions rather than a criminal charge.

Fairman said the new sanctions are stiff but help prevent a clog in the criminal court system as a result.

“For all the repeat offenders, we would continue to charge them criminally,” Fairman explained.

A reduction of the number of people driving in the city of Calgary due to businesses like restaurants and bars being closed could also be another reason fewer people are driving impaired.

“We’ve all been at home. We’re all stuck at home, so that’s fewer vehicles.” Tweet This

Calgary police also conducted fewer check stops in 2020 because of COVID-19 and precautions that were added to ensure the safety of officers and the public.

“With fewer check stops over the year, that could also be a contributing factor to the reduction in impaired driving offences we’ve seen,” Fairman said.

What’s been concerning to police has been an increase in the number of people being pulled over that are impaired from using drugs.

“It may just be with fewer vehicles on the road we just detected more of those drivers this year.

“It’s difficult to see where that trend is going to go.” Tweet This

While the numbers are, in essence, a good sign, Fairman points out that even though arrests were down it doesn’t necessarily mean there were fewer impaired drivers on the road.

Calgary police stress people need to remember when bars and restaurants open up again, drivers should not get behind the wheel while under the influence.