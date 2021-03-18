Menu

Health

Province announces new youth hubs for mental health, addictions, in 3 Manitoba cities

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Launching youth hubs for mental health support' Launching youth hubs for mental health support
WATCH: "When young people and their families need help, it can be very hard to find that help." United Way Winnipeg is teaming up with the Province to launch five youth hubs to improve access to mental health support and services.

Some new youth hubs are coming to Manitoba to help young people with mental health and addiction issues.

The province is adding a total of five new hubs in Winnipeg, Brandon and Selkirk.

Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Minister Audrey Gordon told 680 CJOB the hubs are tailored for the areas they’re located in, and local community groups will be very involved.

“Some of these organizations already exist,” Gordon said.

Read more: Destigmatizing suicide could help those in need: mental health advocate

“For example, in the Point Douglas neighbourhood, the youth hub will be Indigenous-led, and serving the Centennial and Point Douglas and Centennial areas, and it will be led by Ka Ni Kanichihk in Winnipeg.”

The other Winnipeg hubs will be downtown and in St. Boniface.

“Navigating the system to find the right services, especially when it comes to mental health and addictions, can be daunting for youth,” said Gordon.

“Each of these youth hubs will bring together mental health care, addiction services, primary care, peer support and other social services together in one youth-friendly site.”

The hubs are intended to provide easy access to one-stop integrated services for young people and their families, and their locations — chosen to serve youth in the most high-need areas — were selected in response to a call for proposals last November.

Read more: Coronavirus: How parents can help their kids navigate uncertainty, manage mental health

“The strength of the youth hub model is how partners work together in a different way to ensure that services are truly integrated, youth-driven and accessible,” said Dwayne Dyck of the Brandon Youth Hub partnership.

Funding for the project comes from the province — to the tune of almost $2 million — as well as a philanthropic network including the United Way Winnipeg, Bell-Graham Boeckh Foundation Partnership, RBC Foundation, The Winnipeg Foundation, the Moffat Family Fund, and the Réseau Compassion Network, among others.

Those groups will chip in a total of just under $3 million over a three-year period.

Click to play video: 'True North Youth Foundation supports youth mental health' True North Youth Foundation supports youth mental health
True North Youth Foundation supports youth mental health – Jan 26, 2021
Mental HealthProvince of ManitobaBrandonAddictionsYouth mental healthWinnipeg healthAudrey Gordonyouth hubs

