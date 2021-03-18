Niagara Region holds mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

The region of Niagara’s first mass vaccination clinic opened on Thursday.

Over the next several days, eligible residents with appointments are able to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot at the MacBain Centre in Niagara Falls.

The clinic will be rotating through towns and cities throughout the region over the next few weeks.

Welland and Grimsby are next on the schedule, starting March 24 and 27 respectively, at YMCA branches in those communities.

The full clinic schedule is posted on the Niagara Region website.

Niagara’s various transit operators are providing free rides to and from vaccination appointments.

