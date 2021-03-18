Menu

Health

Niagara Region holds mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Niagara Falls

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 18, 2021 4:51 pm
Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be rotating throughout Niagara Region in the coming weeks.
The region of Niagara’s first mass vaccination clinic opened on Thursday.

Over the next several days, eligible residents with appointments are able to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot at the MacBain Centre in Niagara Falls.

The clinic will be rotating through towns and cities throughout the region over the next few weeks.

Trending Stories

Read more: Premier Ford to give COVID-19 vaccination update in Hamilton

Welland and Grimsby are next on the schedule, starting March 24 and 27 respectively, at YMCA branches in those communities.

The full clinic schedule is posted on the Niagara Region website.

Niagara’s various transit operators are providing free rides to and from vaccination appointments.

