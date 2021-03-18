Vancouver Island residents asked to check wallets for $1M lotto ticket that expires Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

People on Vancouver Island are being told to check their wallets for a million-dollar lotto ticket that expires Thursday night.

In late January, the BC Lottery Corporation said a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth a guaranteed prize of $1 million was sold last year on the north end of the island.

1:53 Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot – Jan 3, 2020

On Wednesday, BCLC said the ticket was purchased at one of the 117 lottery retailers in an area that includes Qualicum Beach, Comox, Courtenay, Campbell River, Alert Bay, Telegraph Cove, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour, Port McNeill, and other municipalities.

Story continues below advertisement

BCLC is asking players in the region who purchased a ticket for the March 18, 2020 draw to check their tickets for the winning number– 19117903-02.

Anyone in those areas has until 11:59 p.m. to check if they hit the jackpot.

BCLC said winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.