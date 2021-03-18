Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Vancouver Island residents asked to check wallets for $1M lotto ticket that expires Thursday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 12:29 pm
File: Lotto 6/49 tickets.
File: Lotto 6/49 tickets. Richard Plume / The Canadian Press

People on Vancouver Island are being told to check their wallets for a million-dollar lotto ticket that expires Thursday night.

In late January, the BC Lottery Corporation said a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth a guaranteed prize of $1 million was sold last year on the north end of the island.

Click to play video: 'Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot' Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot – Jan 3, 2020

On Wednesday, BCLC said the ticket was purchased at one of the 117 lottery retailers in an area that includes Qualicum Beach, Comox, Courtenay, Campbell River, Alert Bay, Telegraph Cove, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour, Port McNeill, and other municipalities.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Unclaimed $1 million Lotto 6/49 ticket on Vancouver Island expires in March

BCLC is asking players in the region who purchased a ticket for the March 18, 2020 draw to check their tickets for the winning number– 19117903-02.

Read more: B.C. woman wins $1 million in lottery, says finding out was surreal

Anyone in those areas has until 11:59 p.m. to check if they hit the jackpot.

BCLC said winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver IslandLottery WinnerBCLCBC LotteryQualicum Beachlotto ticketBC lotto ticket expiresBC missing lottery ticketVancouver Island missing lottery ticket

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers