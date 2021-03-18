Proposed Yonge North TTC subway extension to have fewer stations, change route due to rising costs

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is on the verge of noticeably changing the scope of the proposed Yonge North TTC subway extension due to rising cost estimates, according to a Metrolinx source.

An initial business case set to be published by the transportation agency Tuesday morning is expected to outline how the planned Line 1 extension will be shifting routes slightly in the north end in order to avoid a cemetery and will need to run partially above ground in an effort to contain the price of bringing the line to the Richmond Hill Centre Transit Terminal area north of Highway 7 from Finch station.

Also, it’s being recommended that there only be three or four stations in total. The initial plan contemplated up to six new stations at the following location streets and locations mostly straight along Yonge Street: Cummer Avenue, Steeles Avenue, Clark Avenue, Royal Orchard Boulevard, Longbridge Road-Langstaff Road East and Richmond Hill Centre terminal.

Stations at Cummer, Clark and Royal Orchard are on the block to be removed from the plan. Under the initial business case, there would be a station at Steeles Avenue and then two above-ground stations, one at Highway 7 and one north of Richmond Hill Centre terminal at High Tech Road.

The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the current estimated cost of building the three-stop version of the subway extension sits between $4.4 billion and $5.1 billion. Every additional station beyond that would each cost approximately $500 million. The total cost for the original 7.4-kilometre extension was pegged at $5.6 billion.

The latest developments on the subway extension appear to conflict slightly with an overall vision put forward by transit officials in York Region where promotional materials outline several major projects along the Yonge Street corridor that would be near the potential stations.

Although talked about for years, the extension project was first unveiled by the Ford government ahead of the 2019 Ontario budget as part of a $28.5-billion suite of transit network expansion projects, which also included the new Ontario Line (initially pegged to cost $10.9 billion), the Scarborough Line 2 subway extension (estimated to cost $5.5 billion) and extending the yet-to-be-open Eglinton Crosstown west toward Renforth Drive from Mount Dennis station (budgeted to cost $4.7 billion).

The Yonge North Subway Extension was set to open sometime after the opening of the Ontario Line, which is scheduled to open in 2027. The opening date, the source said, is looking like it will be 2029 or 2030.

During the 2019 federal election, the government’s transit network expansion plan entered into the campaign as Ford and others called for budgetary support. Ford subsequently said the Ontario government could ultimately foot the entire bill in order to see the vision realized.

Toronto city council and the federal government ultimately backed the Ontario government’s transit expansion vision.

Meanwhile, Metrolinx, which also oversees GO Transit and coordinates major transit expansion projects, has been responsible for developing the initial business case for the project. The agency’s board of directors is set to review the details at a March 25 meeting.

