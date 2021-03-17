Menu

Crime

Police search for driver of truck that dropped Calgary homicide victim off at restaurant

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 3:21 pm
Dan Dudgeon, 32, has been identified as the man killed outside Mazaj Lounge Friday evening in Calgary.
Dan Dudgeon, 32, has been identified as the man killed outside Mazaj Lounge Friday evening in Calgary. Facebook

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a truck seen at Mazaj Restaurant and Lounge on the night 32-year-old Daniel Dudgeon was found dead in the parking lot.

Investigators say the driver of the truck isn’t in trouble, but it’s believed the truck dropped Dudgeon off at the restaurant at about 9 p.m.

Read more: ‘My life stopped that day my son died’: Calgary family desperate for tips in homicide of Dan Dudgeon

Police released a CCTV image of Dudgeon getting out of the truck in hopes of better identifying the driver.

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a truck seen outside Mazaj Restaurant and Lounge the night Daniel Dudgeon was killed.
Calgary police are looking for the driver of a truck seen outside Mazaj Restaurant and Lounge the night Daniel Dudgeon was killed. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police said detectives want to ask the driver some questions about the victim.

“We are making progress piecing together the events of that night in order to find those responsible for Daniel’s death,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said.

“The driver of this truck has information that will help us fill in some gaps and we are hoping that either they will come forward or someone else will let us know who was driving.”

Read more: Calgary police identify victim after suspicious death outside Mazaj deemed homicide

Police have not yet released the cause of Dudgeon’s death.

