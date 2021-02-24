‘My life stopped that day my son died’: Family desperate for tips in homicide of Dan Dudgeon

Send this page to someone via email

Wendy Dudgeon is pleading with Calgarians who may have information about the death of her 32-year-old son, who was found dead on Friday evening in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Police were called to the Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on Macleod Trail S.W. on Friday around 11:30 after reports of a man in medical distress in the parking lot.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced Dan Dudgeon dead at the scene.

Dan Dudgeon’s mother, Wendy, said that the family is devastated.

“I’m not able to sleep at night,” Dudgeon said. “My life stopped that day my son died. I get up and go through the motions but I can’t get past it.”

Calgary police issued a second plea for help in the case Wednesday, saying so far, only one patron had come forward with information.

Staff Sgt. Colin Chisolm said that even small details could be helpful in the investigation.

Chisolm said investigators don’t believe Dudgeon died inside the restaurant, and that the owners have been cooperative.

“That is why it is so important that people don’t decide for themselves what is worth telling us, because they might decide not to give us some information that could be the last piece we need for the puzzle to make sense,” Chisholm said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 403-428-8877, 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.