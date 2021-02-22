Calgary police identify victim after suspicious death outside Mazaj deemed homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said Monday that the suspicious death of a man who was found in the parking lot of Mazaj Lounge & Restaurant on Friday is now being investigated as a homicide.

After the autopsy Monday, police identified the victim as Calgarian Daniel Dudgeon, 32.

On Feb. 19 at 11:20 p.m., police and EMS responded to the restaurant, located at 9223 Macleod Trail S.W., for reports of a man in medical distress.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, not mentioning how he died.

Officers want people who were at the restaurant that night between 7 p.m. and closing to contact them.

“We believe that the victim had spent some time inside the restaurant prior to being killed,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm.

“It is extremely likely that other patrons of the restaurant may have critical information that could help investigators solve the case, whether they had an interaction with the victim or not. Information that seems irrelevant or insignificant can often be the piece of information that investigators are missing.”

Calgary police investigate on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, after a body was found in a parking lot along Macleod Trail. Global News

Investigators said they want to talk to all patrons, “regardless of whether they believe they have information that could help.”

If you have details about Dudgeon’s death, call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.