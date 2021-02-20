Calgary police investigate suspicious death along Macleod Trail southwest

Calgary Police Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in a restaurant parking lot in the city’s southwest.
Officers were called to the parking lot of the Mazaj Lounge & Restaurant at 9223 Macleod Trail S.W. around 11:20 p.m. Friday night for reports of a man in medical distress.
According to police, the man in his early-30s was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area between 10:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
