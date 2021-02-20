Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate suspicious death along Macleod Trail southwest

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted February 20, 2021 11:10 am
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Police Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in a restaurant parking lot in the city’s southwest.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Mazaj Lounge & Restaurant at 9223 Macleod Trail S.W. around 11:20 p.m. Friday night for reports of a man in medical distress.

According to police, the man in his early-30s was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Read more: Loved ones continue to search for answers in Nathaniel Goodeye’s 2020 death

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area between 10:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

