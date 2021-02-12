Loved ones continue to search for answers in Nathaniel Goodeye’s 2020 death

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary woman is desperate to find answers following the death of her common-law partner, Nathaniel Goodeye, last summer.

“I honestly thought that there would have been arrests made already considering there were people inside that house when they found his body in there,” Brye Robertson said.

On June 29, 35-year-old Goodeye’s body was discovered in a home on Margate Close N.E.

That same day, his mother had reported him missing after not hearing from him for six days.

Three people were taken into custody but were later released. No charges have been laid.

“He didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Robertson said. “Nathaniel is a good guy.” Tweet This

Robertson said she and Goodeye moved from Edmonton to Calgary together and that he was studying broadcast media at Mount Royal University prior to his death.

“He had just finished his first year and then the pandemic hit and he just struggled with being at home,” she said. “I guess he couldn’t find the right resources to maintain his sobriety and so he fell off.”

Robertson said Goodeye had struggled with drugs and alcohol in the past but had been sober for four years before he began using again.

“Everybody deserves justice, right? Addictions don’t make people ‘bad people.'” Tweet This

On Thursday, police issued a public plea for information on the days leading up to Goodeye’s death.

“We’re reviewing the investigation and we do have suspects in mind,” CPS Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said.

“We need to know if anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Nathaniel between [June] 23 and the 29 when we discovered his body.”

Robertson said she doesn’t know the new group of people Goodeye was hanging out with before he died but she’s sure someone has some vital information.

“Just come forward and tell the truth,” she said. “I don’t know how they live with themselves knowing that he was in there for five days and there were people just in there like partying and not really caring.”

“Did he suffer?” Tweet This

Police have not released how Goodeye died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

