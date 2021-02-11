Police hoping to determine where Calgary homicide victim was in days before death

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for help as they try to determine where a homicide victim, who was found dead in a Marlborough home last year, was in the days before he was killed.

Police found Nathaniel Goodeye’s lifeless body inside a house in the 200-block of Margate Close N.E. on June 29, 2020.

The 35-year-old’s mother had reached out to police that day after not hearing from Goodeye for six days.

Though police aren’t releasing Goodeye’s cause of death, they said in a Thursday news release that piecing together his movements before he was killed was “critical” for their homicide investigation.

“We are looking to talk to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Nathaniel in the week leading up to when his body was discovered,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said.

“Even if the information someone has seems insignificant, we want to know about it.

“Sometimes the smallest piece of information can help solve a case.” Tweet This

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

