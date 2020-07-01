Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Marlborough

By Nancy Hixt Global News
The Calgary Police Service's forensic unit remains on scene at a home in a northeast Calgary community.
The Calgary Police Service's forensic unit remains on scene at a home in a northeast Calgary community. Tim Webber/ Global News

Sources confirm to Global News that the death of a Calgary man in the northeast community of Marlborough earlier this week is being investigated as a homicide.

Calgary police wouldn’t comment on the investigation but said information on the death would be released later this week.

Read more: Shooting in Calgary’s Marlborough neighbourhood under investigation: police

Area resident Hussein Zeineddine told Global News he heard a commotion two nights ago and wonders if it was related to the investigation.

Trending Stories

“I was sleeping and I heard somebody just screaming,” Zeineddine said.

“I opened the window and I saw police lights flashing around. I stepped out and all I saw were police cars standing around, and that’s it. That’s all we know.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dozens of dogs discovered at Marlborough home as Calgary police execute search warrant

Several neighbours told Global News a plainclothes detective had been going to a number of people’s houses in the area to ask if they had any security footage that could help police with their investigation.

Sources tell Global News an autopsy will be completed later this week.

–With files from Global News’ Michael King

