Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Malborough on Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the 4100 block of Marlborough Drive Northeast just after midnight.

Police say a shell casing was found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

