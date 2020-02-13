Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Dozens of dogs discovered at Marlborough home as Calgary police execute search warrant

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 1:08 pm
Updated February 13, 2020 2:22 pm
Dogs removed from Calgary home during police search
WATCH: Bylaw officers removed dozens of dogs from a northeast Calgary home on Feb. 13 during the execution of a search warrant. Cami Kepke has details from Marlborough Park.

Calgary police were on scene at a home in the community of Marlborough Park Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Though officers haven’t revealed the nature of the investigation, multiple agencies have been involved in searching the house on Malvern Crescent Northeast.

READ MORE: Family pit bull kills 5-year-old boy after relative leaves the room

According to police, the execution of a search warrant at the home resulted in the discovery of 35 to 40 dogs.

Those dogs are being removed from the home by bylaw officers wearing Hazmat suits and masks.

Dogs are removed from a home on Malvern Crescent Northeast on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Dogs are removed from a home on Malvern Crescent Northeast on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Global News

One neighbor, who said she used to dog sit for the man who lives in the home, told Global News she was concerned about the living conditions for the dogs.

Story continues below advertisement

“There were puppy pads everywhere because they didn’t really want them outside to do pee,” Ursla Walteck said.

“He said he was rescuing them from reserves and stuff like that and giving them a good home,” she said of the home’s resident.

Walteck said she did urge the homeowner to seek medical treatment for one puppy at least one time.

– With files from Cami Kepke

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceDogsCalgary PoliceCalgary MarlboroughDogs SeizedMarlboroughCalgary dogsdogs foundMalvern Crescent
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.