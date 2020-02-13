Dozens of dogs discovered at Marlborough home as Calgary police execute search warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police were on scene at a home in the community of Marlborough Park Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Though officers haven’t revealed the nature of the investigation, multiple agencies have been involved in searching the house on Malvern Crescent Northeast.

According to police, the execution of a search warrant at the home resulted in the discovery of 35 to 40 dogs.

Those dogs are being removed from the home by bylaw officers wearing Hazmat suits and masks.

Dogs are removed from a home on Malvern Crescent Northeast on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Global News

One neighbor, who said she used to dog sit for the man who lives in the home, told Global News she was concerned about the living conditions for the dogs.

“There were puppy pads everywhere because they didn’t really want them outside to do pee,” Ursla Walteck said.

“He said he was rescuing them from reserves and stuff like that and giving them a good home,” she said of the home’s resident.

Walteck said she did urge the homeowner to seek medical treatment for one puppy at least one time.

– With files from Cami Kepke