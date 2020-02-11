Menu

Family pit bull kills 5-year-old boy after relative leaves the room

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 12:49 pm
A pit bull-type dog is shown at a kennel in this file photo.
A pit bull-type dog is shown at a kennel in this file photo. File/AP Photo/Jerome Delay

A five-year-old boy has died after he was mauled by his family’s pit bull dog in California, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened on Monday around 3 p.m. in Oro Grande, Calif., according to police. An adult relative was supervising the child at the time.

“The adult stepped out of the room, leaving the child with the pit bull,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement to the San Bernardino Sun newspaper. “When he returned the dog was attacking the child and would not release him.”

The relative called police while the attack was unfolding, according to Sgt. Jeff Allison.

Officers eventually managed to separate the dog from the boy.

“Unfortunately, the child did not survive,” Allison told NBC Los Angeles. The child’s parents were later notified of his death.

Allison added that there was no known reason for the attack, and there were no other children in the room when it happened.

Authorities are interviewing the family, but they do not suspect any criminal activity in the case.

The dog has been quarantined by animal control.

