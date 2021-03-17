Albertans celebrate muted St. Patrick’s Day on one-year anniversary of health emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday marks one year since Alberta Premier Jason Kenney declared a state of health emergency in the province due to the novel coronavirus.

At the time, Alberta had 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Today, Alberta has recorded 139,143 total confirmed cases, according to Alberta Health Services.

The announcement of a health emergency in 2020 came with aggressive new measures including a decision to temporarily restrict Albertans from attending bars and nightclubs, effectively cancelling many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The province also shuttered things like movie theatres, fitness facilities and rec centres, casinos, museums and art galleries.

What can you do in Alberta on St. Patrick’s Day 2021?

Albertans are still limited in what they can do to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, but you will be able to visit restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes.

However, current COVID-19 health restrictions include a limit of six people per table and individuals must be from the same household — or, for people living alone, their two close contacts.

In addition, contact information must be collected from one person at the dining party.

Liquor service at restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes has to end at 10 p.m. and in-person dining must stop by 11 p.m.

Lastly, current health restrictions mean no live music is allowed — or VLTs or pool tables.

If you were planning to host a party at your home, the luck of the Irish isn’t on your side; all indoor social gatherings are prohibited.

Outdoor social gatherings can have up to 10 people.

“I think that with the spring weather upon us and nice weather, I would say that there’s the opportunity to consider (going) outdoors,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday.

“I know that many locations — many restaurants and bars — have been looking at opening patios.”

Hinshaw urged St. Patrick’s Day revellers to follow physical distancing and other anti-pandemic guidelines.

“It’s always critical to think about — when you’re wanting to go out and celebrate an occasion like this — to do it in a way that doesn’t put other people at risk.”

“Think about how you would want the people in your life you care about — who maybe have a chronic illness, who are older — how would you want them protected, and take those same actions that you would want others to take to protect your loved ones who have that high risk.”

"Even though people are tired of COVID-19 restrictions, these next few months are critical."

Entertainment businesses throughout the province are closed due to COVID-19, including casinos, bowling alleys, pool halls, art galleries and museums, science centres, children’s play centres and movie theatres.

One year later, nightclubs remain closed.

As of Tuesday, the provincial government was reporting 4,776 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. In total, 260 people are being cared for in hospital, including 44 people in intensive care.

Provincially, 1,952 deaths have been recorded.