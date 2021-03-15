Calgary sets a new record high temperature for March 14

If it felt hot outside on Sunday, it was.
The city of Calgary set a new daytime high temperature for March 14.
YYC International Airport reported a new maximum temperature of 18.7 C, surpassing its old record of 16.7 C set in 1910.
Environment Canada uses observations from the airport to record its data.
Temperatures at local Global News Calgary weather stations saw highs between 16 C and 20 C on Sunday afternoon.
Calgary wasn’t alone — several areas in central and southern Alberta also felt the unseasonably warm weather on Sunday.
Lethbridge reached a high of 20.1 C, beating out its old record of 19.3 C set in 2015.
Drumheller’s mercury rose to 18.9 C, a couple of degrees warmer than its old record of 16.9 C, which was also set in 2015.
The hot temperature brought out a bright-coloured insect.
“It was great getting things done in our yard, so nice to see our little friends enjoying the sun too,” Calgarian Liz Skorupa said of the ladybugs.
If you were hoping for more hot weather to start the week, unfortunately, it’s not in the forecast.
“A cold front will sweep through Calgary Monday morning so that’s going to bring some wind and some cooler temperatures,” Environment Canada meteorologist Chris Wielki said.
Monday’s forecast high is expected to be seasonal at 4 C.
