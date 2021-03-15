Calgary sets a new record high temperature for March 14

Send this page to someone via email

If it felt hot outside on Sunday, it was.

The city of Calgary set a new daytime high temperature for March 14.

YYC International Airport reported a new maximum temperature of 18.7 C, surpassing its old record of 16.7 C set in 1910.

Environment Canada uses observations from the airport to record its data.

Temperatures at local Global News Calgary weather stations saw highs between 16 C and 20 C on Sunday afternoon.

Daytime high temperatures reported at Global News Calgary weather stations on March 14, 2021. Global News Calgary/WSI

Calgary wasn’t alone — several areas in central and southern Alberta also felt the unseasonably warm weather on Sunday.

Lethbridge reached a high of 20.1 C, beating out its old record of 19.3 C set in 2015.

Drumheller’s mercury rose to 18.9 C, a couple of degrees warmer than its old record of 16.9 C, which was also set in 2015.

Environment Canada’s preliminary data shows areas in central and southern Alberta reported new record high temperatures on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Global News Calgary/ WSI/ Environment Canada

The hot temperature brought out a bright-coloured insect.

“It was great getting things done in our yard, so nice to see our little friends enjoying the sun too,” Calgarian Liz Skorupa said of the ladybugs.

First ladybugs of the year appear in Liz Skorupa’s backyard. Liz Skorupa

A sign of spring in Liz Skorupa’s backyard. Liz Skorupa

If you were hoping for more hot weather to start the week, unfortunately, it’s not in the forecast.

“A cold front will sweep through Calgary Monday morning so that’s going to bring some wind and some cooler temperatures,” Environment Canada meteorologist Chris Wielki said.

Monday’s forecast high is expected to be seasonal at 4 C.