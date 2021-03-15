Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Calgary sets a new record high temperature for March 14

By Gemma Lynne Stroobant Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 8:27 am
Along the banks of the Elbow River in Calgary.
Along the banks of the Elbow River in Calgary. Courtesy: Graham J. Bond

If it felt hot outside on Sunday, it was.

The city of Calgary set a new daytime high temperature for March 14.

YYC International Airport reported a new maximum temperature of 18.7 C, surpassing its old record of 16.7 C set in 1910.

Environment Canada uses observations from the airport to record its data.

Temperatures at local Global News Calgary weather stations saw highs between 16 C and 20 C on Sunday afternoon.

Daytime high temperatures reported at Global News Calgary weather stations on March 14, 2021.
Daytime high temperatures reported at Global News Calgary weather stations on March 14, 2021. Global News Calgary/WSI

Calgary wasn’t alone — several areas in central and southern Alberta also felt the unseasonably warm weather on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Lethbridge reached a high of 20.1 C, beating out its old record of 19.3 C set in 2015.

Drumheller’s mercury rose to 18.9 C, a couple of degrees warmer than its old record of 16.9 C, which was also set in 2015.

Environment Canada’s preliminary data shows areas in central and southern Alberta reported new record high temperatures on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Environment Canada’s preliminary data shows areas in central and southern Alberta reported new record high temperatures on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Global News Calgary/ WSI/ Environment Canada
Environment Canada’s preliminary data shows areas in central and southern Alberta reported new record high temperatures on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Environment Canada’s preliminary data shows areas in central and southern Alberta reported new record high temperatures on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Global News Calgary/ WSI/ Environment Canada

The hot temperature brought out a bright-coloured insect.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It was great getting things done in our yard, so nice to see our little friends enjoying the sun too,” Calgarian Liz Skorupa said of the ladybugs.

First ladybugs of the year appear in Liz Skorupa’s backyard.
First ladybugs of the year appear in Liz Skorupa’s backyard. Liz Skorupa
A sign of spring in Liz Skorupa’s backyard.
A sign of spring in Liz Skorupa’s backyard. Liz Skorupa

If you were hoping for more hot weather to start the week, unfortunately, it’s not in the forecast.

Story continues below advertisement

“A cold front will sweep through Calgary Monday morning so that’s going to bring some wind and some cooler temperatures,” Environment Canada meteorologist Chris Wielki said.

Monday’s forecast high is expected to be seasonal at 4 C.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary weatherRecord TemperatureCalgary WXMarch 14 record temperatureMarch 2021 weatherMarch Record TemperatureWarm March Weather

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers