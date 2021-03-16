Man who crashed stolen car into Royal Saskatchewan Museum going to jail

Send this page to someone via email

A man who drove a stolen car into the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina last month is going to jail.

Twenty-eight-year-old Okimaw Bear, who is from Meadow Lake, Sask., pleaded guilty Monday to dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

Bear has been sentenced to just under three years in jail and was given a five-year driving ban, a Canadian Press report credits to CJME.

On Feb. 16 around 7:15 p.m., the Regina Police Service was called to the scene of a collision at the corner of Albert Street and College Avenue.

A white Chevrolet Malibu, confirmed by police to be stolen, was butted up against the glass entrance to the museum, which had been shattered.

Police said no one was in the vehicle when officers arrived, but they found a man inside of the building and after a brief foot chase, arrested him. He had a cut on his arm and was taken to the Regina General Hospital before he was taken to the police station.

The museum estimated the damage to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

–With files from Jonathan Guignard