New Brunswick government tables $10.7-billion budget shaped by pandemic

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government has tabled a $10.7-billion budget that is heavily influenced by the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says that with the rollout of vaccinations, better days are ahead, but COVID-19 will continue to influence lives and the economy in the province for much of the year.

The budget includes almost $65 million to directly address COVID-19 through measures such as the immunization program and funding for the Tele-Care 811 phone line.

The budget also includes more money for physician recruitment, mental health services and new nursing homes.

The government is not raising so-called sin taxes on cigarettes and alcohol, but an increase in the carbon tax on April 1 is expected to hike the price of gasoline by 2.2 cents per litre and 2.6 cents per litre on diesel.

Steeves says addressing the pressures of the pandemic will result in a projected deficit of $244.8 million for 2021-2022, while net debt will increase by $241 million to reach $14.1 billion by the end of March 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 16, 2021.