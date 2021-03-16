Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases of COVID, confirms additional variant cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said the government will provide a further update in the afternoon.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to provide the update at 3 p.m., with the briefing set to be livestreamed on our Global website.

According to the province, the new cases are in central zone. One of the cases is a close contact with a previously reported case. The other case is under investigation.

The National Microbiology Lab also confirmed four new variant cases — two more cases of the B.1.1.7. variant, which originated in the U.K., and two more cases of the B.1.351 variant, which originated in South Africa.

The province said that this brings the total number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Nova Scotia to 13 and the B.1.351 variant to 10.

One of the B.1.1.7 variant cases is in central zone and the other is in western zone. Both are directly linked to international travel.

The two B.1.351 variant cases are in central zone and are linked to previously reported variant cases.

“At this time, there is no sign of community spread from the variant cases,” the province said in a press release.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 17 active cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs said it completed 1,646 Nova Scotia tests on March 15.

As of March 15, 50,144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 16,650 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 268,262 tests. There have been 583 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Two people are currently in hospital, in ICU. There are 566 resolved cases.