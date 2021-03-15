Menu

Health

Halifax police hand out four $1,000 fines for large gatherings violating COVID-19 rules

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 1:13 pm
Getty Images

Four people in Halifax were handed $1,000 fines on the weekend for not following COVID-19 health measures by having too many people in a gathering.

Halifax Regional Police say they were first called to a “social gathering” at a residence on South Street on Friday just after 11 p.m.

Read more: 12 people face $1,000 fines under Health Protection Act after gathering at Halifax dock, police say

They say the gathering exceeded the provincially mandated gathering limits, which is currently 10 people in a household without social distancing.

Three men were ticketed for violating the Health Protection Act, which carries a fine of $1,000.

An hour later, just after midnight, police also responded to a gathering on Walnut Street.

There, a woman was ticketed.

“HRP is reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to the Covid-19 emergency,” police said in a news release.

“We strongly advise members of the public to educate and re-educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures, including, those related to illegal gatherings and associated fines.”

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDHalifax Regional PoliceHealthSocial Distancinghealth protection actgathering limits

