Manitoba health officials to give coronavirus update Monday

Manitoba’s top doctor has scheduled an update on the province’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin will take reporters’ questions at a 12:30 p.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba marked a full year since reporting its first case of novel coronavirus Friday.

1:03 Manitoba premier commemorates 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic Manitoba premier commemorates 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

Since last March more than 32,000 infections have been reported in Manitoba and, as of Sunday, 917 Manitobans with the virus have died.

Over the weekend, Manitoba reported 138 new cases and five additional deaths.

On Saturday, the province reached a milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

