Coronavirus: Restaurants, bars, gyms open under loosened health orders, UK variant in Manitoba

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

Restaurants, bars, and and gyms will be allowed to open under loosened COVID-19 public health orders coming to Manitoba as health officials say the first case of the UK variant of the virus has been found in the province.

On Tuesday Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced the changes, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning.

“Today is another big day for Manitobans, especially for our local business owners who are eager to safely reopen their doors, and provide the goods and services that Manitobans have missed the past few months,” said Pallister in a release.

Roussin says a case of the UK variant was found in Manitoba. Person has recovered. Related to international travel. — elishadacey (@elishadacey) February 9, 2021

“With fewer restrictions, we must remain cautious, in fact, even more cautious. In the absence of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government, following the fundamentals is how we continue to protect each other and save lives.”

The updated public health orders include:

allowing restaurants and licensed premises to reopen at 25 per cent capacity with patron groups limited to members of the same household only;

allowing outdoor rinks to reopen for casual sports as well as organized practices and games, with multi-team tournaments not permitted;

allowing gyms, fitness centres and yoga studios to reopen at 25 per cent capacity;

allowing indoor sporting facilities such as rinks, gymnastic clubs and martial arts studios to reopen at 25 per cent capacity for individual instruction only;

allowing places of worship to hold regular religious services if a service does not exceed 10 per cent of usual capacity or 50 people, whichever is lower;

allowing self-help groups for persons dealing with addictions or other behaviours to hold meetings at 25 per cent capacity of the premise where meetings take place;

allowing museums, art galleries and libraries to operate at 25 per cent capacity;

allowing personal service businesses, such as those providing pedicures, electrolysis, cosmetic application, tanning, tattooing or massage services to reopen at 25 per cent capacity;

allowing photographers and videographers to offer services to individual clients or those residing in the same household in addition to providing services at weddings, with the exception of visiting client homes; and

allowing the film industry to operate fully with physical distancing and other safety measures in place.

Last week Pallister said his government was considering a further loosening of COVID-19 restrictions that would include the limited reopening of restaurants and lounges as well as gyms, nail salons and tattoo parlours.

On Monday Roussin said details of the government’s decisions on changes would be coming Tuesday.

Under the current rules, non-essential retail stores are allowed to open at 25 per cent capacity and a list of items previously considered non-essential — and not allowed to be sold — was eliminated.

The plans proposed Thursday would bring the entire province — including the north — under the same restrictions.

The province said the current rules around social visits and limits on retail stores, hair salons and barbers would remain the same.

The UK variant

Based on the evidence so far, researchers believe the B.1.1.7 lineage that was first discovered in the United Kingdom is up to 70 per cent more contagious than other variants. It is not yet clear, however, if it causes more severe illness or is more lethal.

It is natural for all viruses to mutate, as their genetic material undergoes small changes during outbreaks. In fact, more than 10,000 mutations of the novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, have been reported, Levon Abrahamyan, a virologist at the University of Montreal, told Global News. But what makes the U.K. variant more transmissible? Biologically, certain mutants give the spike protein of the virus — which is responsible for cell entry — a higher affinity for the receptor molecule on a healthy cell membrane, meaning the virus latches on to the human cells more effectively. “If the attachment of a virus to the receptor is more efficient then this mutant can more readily infect more cells and that can be an explanation of why these mutants are more efficient in infecting and spreading transmission,” Abrahamyan explained.

— With files from Saba Aziz

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.