Manitoba reaches 100K COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, 1/3 total supply

Manitoba has reached a milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as of Saturday, about one-third of the total doses received.

The province’s Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson said the number of administered doses includes first and second shots.

“We know we still have much work to do, so that we can return to our new normal with COVID-19. But it’s also important to acknowledge hard work, commitment and dedication from those on the front lines and on our Vaccination Implementation Task Force who have made this possible,” she said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, 142,840 doses of vaccine had been delivered to Manitoba, including 95,940 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 28,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 18,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine.

Health officials said they expected to receive another 16,380 doses of Pfizer vaccine in Manitoba this week. That would bring the total doses in Manitoba to 302,060.

The first vaccine was given to a Manitoban on Dec. 16.

Since then, four supersites have opened across the province, with another in Morden opening on March 22.

Eligible and consenting residents of personal care homes have received both doses of vaccine and as of March 8.

Additionally, the province says focused immunization teams have visited nearly 200 congregate living sites and provided more than 5,600 first doses given to residents.

The province’s goal is to build an immunization framework capable of giving 20,000 doses a day, but it hasn’t reached that point yet.

“We continue to build the infrastructure needed to bring vaccine to people throughout our province,” said Johanu Botha, operations lead of the Vaccination Implementation Task Force.

More than 20 community vaccination pop-up sites are scheduled to open before the end of March.

The vaccine is also now being distributed to hundreds of doctor offices and pharmacies for those with high-risk medical conditions.

The recently approved single-dose vaccine Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) is not yet available.