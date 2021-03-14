1 death, 44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials are reporting one additional death in a person with COVID-19 on Sunday.

The death is a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.5 per cent provincially and 3.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 44 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 32,743.

2 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region

14 cases in the Northern health region

2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

3 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

23 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also show there are 891 active cases and 30,935 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are also 55 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 93 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 148 hospitalizations.

Additionally, there are 12 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 11 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 23 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 917.

The total number of confirmed variant of concern cases of B.1.1.7 is 12 and B.1.351 is 11, bringing the total number of confirmed variant of concern cases to 23.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,573 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 549,687.

