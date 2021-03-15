Menu

Health

Quebec reports 594 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 11:21 am
People wear face masks as they walk through a market in Montreal, Sunday, March 14, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they walk through a market in Montreal, Sunday, March 14, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 594 new cases and 10 more deaths, including two in the past 24 hours, attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday.

The province has seen a total of 298,186 COVID-19 infections over the past year. Recoveries have surpassed 280,000.

The health crisis has killed 10,550 Quebecers to date. It is the highest death toll in the country, accounting for nearly half of Canada’s pandemic-related fatalities.

Read more: Montreal pharmacies to begin booking coronavirus vaccine appointments

There are six more people in hospital for a total of 553. Health officials say 96 of those patients are in intensive care, a drop of four from the previous day.

Quebec’s vaccination campaign saw another 26,595 doses administered Sunday as the rollout continues to ramp up. So far, 744,108 doses have been given to date.

The latest screening information shows 18,464 tests were conducted Saturday.

Thousands protest Quebec’s COVID-19 lockdown measures
