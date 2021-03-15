Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Pharmacy vaccine bookings to begin in Quebec

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2021 7:15 am
People over the age of 65 in Montreal will be able to book vaccine appointments at local pharmacies starting Monday.
People over the age of 65 in Montreal will be able to book vaccine appointments at local pharmacies starting Monday. Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Quebecers in the Montreal area should be able to book vaccine appointments at local pharmacies starting Monday as the province continues to expand its COVID-19 immunization campaign.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced earlier this month that some 350 pharmacies in the Montreal area will start taking appointments through the province’s vaccine booking portal Monday, with shots to begin March 22.

He said the program will eventually expand to more than 1,400 pharmacies across the province that will administer about two million doses.

The Montreal region is being prioritized in part because of the presence of more contagious COVID-19 variants, such as the B.1.1.7 variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

Read more: Canada expecting 1M Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses a week until early May

Story continues below advertisement

The province has ramped up its vaccine effort in the last week, and administered more than 30,000 shots on both Friday and Saturday.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Sunday evening, people age 70 and up are able to register for shots across the province, while in Montreal the target age drops to 65.

On Sunday, Dubé bragged on Twitter that Quebec had become the “leader” in Canada when it comes to delivering vaccines, due to the province’s early decision to delay giving a second dose.

“The courage … to delay the 2nd dose of vaccine has saved numerous lives,” he wrote in a tweet in which he also praised public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Read more: Quebec reports 674 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths as vaccine ramp up continues

The province announced in January that it would delay the second of two doses of COVID-19 vaccines for up to 90 days, going against manufacturer recommendations and the early advice of Canada’s expert panel on the subject.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has since revised its recommendation to suggest provinces maximize the number of people getting a first dose by extending the interval for the followup shot for up to four months.

As of Sunday, the province had given 715,581 doses, and reported that 8.4 per cent of the population had been vaccinated. Only a small group of long-term care residents have received a second dose.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaVaccinesPharmacies

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers