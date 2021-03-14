Menu

Health

Quebec reports 674 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths as vaccine ramp up continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Quebec's Health Minister is urging people to continue to respect the measures while the inoculation campaign continues.
Quebec’s health minister is expressing optimism over the pace of the province’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign after more than 30,000 doses were administered on Saturday.

The province reported 674 cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths in the past 24 hours, but also delivered more than 31,600 doses of vaccine.

Christian Dubé said on Twitter on Sunday that the province will continue to increase the speed of vaccinations, and is urging people to continue to respect the measures while the inoculation campaign continues.

READ MORE: Thousands protest Quebec’s COVID-19 lockdown measures, several arrests made: Montreal police

Hospitalizations in the province dropped by four to 547, with 100 people in intensive care, which is six fewer than a day prior.

The numbers come after 10 people were arrested and 144 tickets were handed out at a demonstration on Saturday against the health measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Montreal police say the protesters were arrested on charges including obstructing a police officer, assault of a police weapon and posession of a weapon, while most of the tickets were for not wearing masks.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
