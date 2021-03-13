Thousands protest Quebec’s COVID-19 lockdown measures, several arrests made: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people marched in protest against Quebec’s COVID-19 lockdown measures in Montreal on Saturday, chanting “liberté” alongside heavy police presence.

Authorities say several arrests were made and several tickets were issued to demonstrators for not respecting the provincial sanitary measures like mask-wearing and distancing.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec reports 789 new cases of COVID-19, 11 more deaths

The protest, called the “March of the Rebellious” by its organizers, began at Premier François Legault’s downtown Montreal office, where the 8.4 km march is also set to end.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The protest’s social media page said organizers asked that people who attend respect sanitary measures like mask-wearing, and that if people are against mask regulations, that they wear one regardless and tape a red X on it to show their stance.

A man is detained by police during a demonstration to oppose government restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Montreal, Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Police remove a man from a demonstration opposing government restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Montreal, Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The protest is asking that the Quebec government end its provincewide state of health emergency, end the curfew, that the government — which is not enforcing vaccinations — “allow people to make informed decisions about vaccines,” and that the “mainstream media present fair and respectful media coverage.”

Story continues below advertisement

The demonstration is also asking that the Legault government back all its decisions with public scientific reports that justify its decision-making.

This comes as Quebec marks one year since the beginning of the lockdown measures. The province reported 789 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 11 additional virus-related deaths.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

9:31 Coronavirus Variants: How patients with weak immune system may offer clues Coronavirus Variants: How patients with weak immune system may offer clues

1:36 Coronavirus: Vaccination campaign enters new phase in Quebec Coronavirus: Vaccination campaign enters new phase in Quebec