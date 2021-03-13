Quebec reports 789 new cases of COVID-19, 11 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 789 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 11 additional virus-related deaths.

The provincial health department says the number of hospitalizations rose by one to 551, while the number of patients in intensive care is stable at 106.

Health authorities say 31,527 doses of the vaccine were administered on Friday, marking a new single-day high and bringing the total number of doses delivered to date to 681,487.

Officials recorded 354 new cases in Montreal, while 84 new cases were reported in the suburb of Laval.

The nearby regions of Lanaudière, the Laurentides and Montérégie were the only other districts in the province to report more than 60 new infections on Friday.

Quebec has reported 296,918 cases of COVID-19 and 10,535 deaths associated with the disease since the onset of the pandemic. Health authorities say two deaths were removed from the count after an investigation showed they were not caused by COVID-19.

