Quebec, federal government to inject $100M to build Montreal-area battery plant

Quebec and Ottawa are jointly injecting nearly $100 million in funding to create an electric vehicle battery plant for a Montreal-area company.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault announced the initiative Monday, saying the money will go toward building a future plant for Lion Electric, a manufacturer of electric school buses and trucks, to build its own batteries.

The demand for electric vehicles is quickly growing and the federal government wants to support local companies, Trudeau said.

“It’s another step in the right direction,” he said.

The new project in Saint-Jérôme is expected to lead to 135 jobs when it is up and running. In the long run, officials say that the Quebec company’s latest endeavour is also set to create 150 more jobs.

Legault, for his part, said the funding represents the province’s devotion to boosting electric transportation and building a stronger local economy.

“We are ready to take risks so that our companies become champions in promising sectors,” he said in a statement.

Ottawa and Quebec are injecting $50 million each to the project, which is expected to cost $185 million overall. Lion Electric will cover the remaining $85 million.

Lion Electric says the new factory will allow it control costs related to battery production and to have more control over the design of the batteries it uses in its electric school buses and trucks.

Construction of the plant is expected to wrap up by 2023.

— With files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press