Canada

B.C. golf cart company expands into electric car market

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 7:55 pm
A Vernon golf cart company has expanded into the electric car market.
An Okanagan company is tapping into the low-speed, electric car market.

Vernon’s SC Carts has just introduced its NXT City electric car, one of the first of its kind in Canada.

“We kind of see a niche there with the slow-speed category,” SC Carts CEO Jeff Holomis told Global News.

“No gas, no oil, you just plug and go.”

The company says it has manufactured what is Canada’s first electric, street-legal LSV, or low-speed vehicle

 “We run a lithium battery pack in it,” said Holomis. “It’s simple to charge; just plug it into your 110 (power) outlet in your garage.”
A full charge takes about five hours and should get you around 95 kilometres in distance, depending on hills.
The vehicle has a top speed of 40 km per hour, but can only be used in designated communities.

“We are allowed to drive on 50 km/hr roads in areas and communities that have permitted it,” said Holomis said.

The CEO says in an effort to help reduce emissions, low-speed compliant communities are becoming quite common

“Most of B.C. has approved it,” he said.
So, how much will it cost you to forgo fossil fuels and get behind the wheel of an NXT City LSV?

Holomis said a base, two-seat version starts at $20,000, with prices going up from there.

According to SC Carts store manager Ian Karpinski, there’s overwhelming interest for its low-speed electric vehicles.

But potential purchasers will have to get in line and wait, as takes about a month for the company to build one. 

“As we expand and get more employees,” said Karpinski, “we will shorten that time down.”

