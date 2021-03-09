B.C. golf cart company expands into electric car market

An Okanagan company is tapping into the low-speed, electric car market.
Vernon’s SC Carts has just introduced its NXT City electric car, one of the first of its kind in Canada.
“We kind of see a niche there with the slow-speed category,” SC Carts CEO Jeff Holomis told Global News.
“No gas, no oil, you just plug and go.”
The company says it has manufactured what is Canada’s first electric, street-legal LSV, or low-speed vehicle
“We are allowed to drive on 50 km/hr roads in areas and communities that have permitted it,” said Holomis said.
The CEO says in an effort to help reduce emissions, low-speed compliant communities are becoming quite common
So, how much will it cost you to forgo fossil fuels and get behind the wheel of an NXT City LSV?
Holomis said a base, two-seat version starts at $20,000, with prices going up from there.
According to SC Carts store manager Ian Karpinski, there’s overwhelming interest for its low-speed electric vehicles.
“As we expand and get more employees,” said Karpinski, “we will shorten that time down.”
