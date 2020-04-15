B.C. company gets approval to build street-legal, low-speed electric vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

A small B.C. company says it has been granted approval to build a low-speed electric vehicle.

This week, Simolo Customs Ltd. Of Vernon said Transport Canada gave it the green light following five years of planning and development.

So, what is a low-speed electric vehicle (LSV)?

If you’re thinking golf cart, you’re somewhat right, though these rides have built-in safety features and modern looks.

“There’s certain criteria that’s required by Transport Canada, and some of that is signal lights, headlights, tail lights, they want seat belts on the vehicle, a DOT-approved windshield and rear-view mirrors, ” Jeffery Holomis, CEO and owner of Simolo Customs Ltd., told Global News on Tuesday.

Holomis also said the LSVs have a maximum speed limit of 40 km/h.

Regarding where these vehicles will most likely be found, Holomis said in large, golf-course communities, though how they’ll be used will likely vary widely.

“There are communities throughout Canada that have adapted the low-speed vehicle [LSV], but up until now there hasn’t been a vehicle that met that criteria,” Holomis claimed.

Holomis says Simolo Customs Ltd., which has a staff of eight, started in 2010 rebuilding golf carts.

“We saw a niche, a little market, for doing custom golf carts, and that’s where it started,” said Holomis.

“Originally, we were really catering towards resorts and off-road applications, and not so much the golf criteria. But when the downtown in Alberta came, and we were selling a lot of custom carts to Alberta, we decided we better start getting a hold of the golf market as well.”

Holomis continued, saying in 2015, the company started looking at manufacturing.

“We saw that in the industry, there were three big players in the golf-cart market,” he said, “and we felt there was some things missing.”

That led to planning and building the low-speed vehicle, which Holomis says will allow the company to reach into a new market.

“This allows [potential customers] to use it as a vehicle,” said Holomis, adding the company offers more than just a two-seat configuration.

He also said prior to the planning and development stages, the company’s golf carts already had some safety features added, “so it wasn’t such a big job to create the LSV.”

As for price, Holomis said the base, two-seat model will cost $12,495, with pricing going up from there. Production is expected to start soon, with vehicles possibly being ready for sale in two months’ time.

