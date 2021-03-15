Menu

Canada

Rogers set to buy Shaw in deal valued at $26 billion

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Rogers Communications sign is marks the company's headquarters in Toronto, April 25, 2012. The Rogers family is making a $60-million community donation to various charities across Canada to help those hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim.
The Rogers Communications sign is marks the company's headquarters in Toronto, April 25, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim.

Rogers Communications Inc. has signed a deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc. in a deal valued at $26 billion, including debt.

Under the plan, Rogers will pay $40.50 in cash for all of Shaw’s issued and outstanding class A and class B shares.

Read more: Rogers vows to keep Cogeco in Quebec as part of takeover proposal

Shaw’s class B shares closed at $23.90 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

As part of the transaction, the companies said Rogers will invest $2.5 billion in 5G networks over the next five years across Western Canada.

Rogers also says it will create a a new $1-billion fund dedicated to connecting rural, remote and Indigenous communities across Western Canada to high-speed internet service.

The deal, which is subject to other customary closing conditions, as well as approvals from Canadian regulators, is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
