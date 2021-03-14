Menu

Health

N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 case, reminder to ‘stay the course’ heading into March break

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 14, 2021 1:11 pm
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Nova Scotia today, March 14.
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Nova Scotia today, March 14. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Sunday, while removing a case reported Saturday due to a “data entry error.”

The new case is in the Central Zone and related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Read more: Nova Scotia expanding COVID-19 vaccine groups as province reports 1 new case

The province notes the person is self-isolating, as required.

“Overall, our numbers are staying low because Nova Scotians are doing their part to keep their social circles small, follow public health measures and get tested,” said Premier Iain Rankin, in a news release.

Trending Stories

“As we head into March break, we need to respect our public health guidelines and continue to stay the course while we work to get Nova Scotians vaccinated.”

One of the cases reported in Central Zone on Saturday has been removed because of an error. The province had previously noted that the case was “under investigation.”

The province currently has 18 active cases, and one person is in hospital.

