Beaverlodge man charged with sexual interference of child: RCMP

Mounties charged a 34-year-old Beaverlodge man with sexual interference of a child related to an incident in 2016, police said Friday.

In February 2021, RCMP launched an investigation after receiving a report of the offence in the town, located west of Grande Prairie. Police said they teamed up with the Western Alberta District General Investigation Section and the Caribou Centre, a child advocacy centre.

Investigators arrested Timothy Shawn Superville on March 1 and charged him with sexual interference. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 31.

RCMP believe there could be more victims or witnesses out there.

If you have information, contact Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

