Fort McMurray couple charged with sexual assault of infant

WARNING: Some of the details in this article are disturbing.

A Fort McMurray couple is facing several sexual assault-related charges after police said an infant victim was sexually assaulted.

The Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) believes there may also be other victims.

In October 2020, the couple’s electronic devices were seized as the two were under investigation for child pornography offences.

Police found the “disturbing” images during a forensic search of the devices.

“When the couple’s electronic devices were analyzed, ICE uncovered very troubling, disturbing evidence of a young child being sexually assaulted,” Staff Sgt. Mike Zaparyniuk said.

“ICE has strong reason to believe this may not be the only instance and we’re exploring the possibility of other young children that were left in the couple’s care as being victimized.”

ALERT wouldn’t expand on the relationship between the couple and the child, and would only say the victim was known to the couple.

On Feb. 26, Andrew Wall, 41, and Marlena Bennett, 33, were arrested with assistance from Wood Buffalo RCMP.

Both have been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, bestiality and possession and distribution of child pornography.

Bennett is also charged with making child pornography.

