Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Fort McMurray couple charged with sexual assault of infant

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 11, 2021 12:45 pm
Marlena Bennett and Andrew Wall are facing a number of sexual assault charges, police announced Thursday.
Marlena Bennett and Andrew Wall are facing a number of sexual assault charges, police announced Thursday. Facebook/Marlena Bennett

WARNING: Some of the details in this article are disturbing.

A Fort McMurray couple is facing several sexual assault-related charges after police said an infant victim was sexually assaulted.

The Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) believes there may also be other victims.

Read more: Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic

In October 2020, the couple’s electronic devices were seized as the two were under investigation for child pornography offences.

Police found the “disturbing” images during a forensic search of the devices.

“When the couple’s electronic devices were analyzed, ICE uncovered very troubling, disturbing evidence of a young child being sexually assaulted,” Staff Sgt. Mike Zaparyniuk said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“ICE has strong reason to believe this may not be the only instance and we’re exploring the possibility of other young children that were left in the couple’s care as being victimized.”

Read more: ICE reports spike in online child exploitation cases in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALERT wouldn’t expand on the relationship between the couple and the child, and would only say the victim was known to the couple.

On Feb. 26, Andrew Wall, 41, and Marlena Bennett, 33, were arrested with assistance from Wood Buffalo RCMP.

Both have been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, bestiality and possession and distribution of child pornography.

Bennett is also charged with making child pornography.

Click to play video 'Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic' Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeFort McMurrayChild PornographyIcesex assaultALERTAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsInternet Child Exploitation UnitFort McMurray crimeFort McMurray Sexual AssaultInfant Sexual AssaultFort McMurray infant sexual assault

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers