Crime

21-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Moncton hit-and-run

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted March 13, 2021 3:03 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle.
RCMP say a 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a hit-and-run that occurred in Moncton on Friday morning.

Anthony Miller was arrested in Cap-Pelé, N.B., the same day of the incident.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette, spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP, says the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was also recovered by police.

Read more: RCMP investigating death of 19-year-old in Moncton hit and run as a homicide

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Javin Melanson.

“Investigators have determined his death was the result of a homicide,” Ouellette says.

On Friday, RCMP said officers responded to a vehicle collision at 4 a.m. involving a pedestrian in a parking lot on Elmwood Drive in Moncton.

The victim died at the scene and police announced a homicide investigation the same day.

Miller appeared in court over the phone on Saturday and was charged with second-degree murder.

He’s scheduled to appear in Moncton court again on March 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Ouellette says the investigation is ongoing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MonctonHit and RunSecond Degree MurderNew Brunswick RCMPFatal Hit And RunMoncton Hit And RunAnthony MillerHans Ouellette

