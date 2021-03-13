21-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Moncton hit-and-run

RCMP say a 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a hit-and-run that occurred in Moncton on Friday morning.
Anthony Miller was arrested in Cap-Pelé, N.B., the same day of the incident.
Cpl. Hans Ouellette, spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP, says the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was also recovered by police.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Javin Melanson.
“Investigators have determined his death was the result of a homicide,” Ouellette says.
On Friday, RCMP said officers responded to a vehicle collision at 4 a.m. involving a pedestrian in a parking lot on Elmwood Drive in Moncton.
The victim died at the scene and police announced a homicide investigation the same day.
Miller appeared in court over the phone on Saturday and was charged with second-degree murder.
He’s scheduled to appear in Moncton court again on March 16 at 1:30 p.m.
Ouellette says the investigation is ongoing.
