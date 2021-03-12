Man dies following hit and run in Moncton parking lot: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesperson for New Brunswick RCMP said police responded to a hit and run involving a pedestrian in a parking lot on Elmwood Drive in Moncton on Friday morning.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette said Codiac RCMP responded to the incident at 4 a.m.

“A man died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” said Ouellette in an interview.

No further details were provided.

Ouellette said the investigation is still in its preliminary stage and ongoing.

There was a large police presence at the scene, with a tarp near the entrance of a Dooly’s location. There was also police tape surrounding the parking lot, located at the corner of Elmwood and Stone avenues.

More to come.