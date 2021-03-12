Menu

Canada

Man dies following hit and run in Moncton parking lot: RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
RCMP is on scene at Elmwood Drive in Moncton.
RCMP is on scene at Elmwood Drive in Moncton. Callum Smith/Global News

A spokesperson for New Brunswick RCMP said police responded to a hit and run involving a pedestrian in a parking lot on Elmwood Drive in Moncton on Friday morning.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette said Codiac RCMP responded to the incident at 4 a.m.

READ MORE: New Brunswick man charged with attempted murder in Dieppe stabbing

“A man died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” said Ouellette in an interview.

No further details were provided.

Ouellette said the investigation is still in its preliminary stage and ongoing.

Click to play video '2 arrested after man ‘seriously injured’ in Moncton' 2 arrested after man ‘seriously injured’ in Moncton
2 arrested after man ‘seriously injured’ in Moncton – Dec 2, 2020

There was a large police presence at the scene, with a tarp near the entrance of a Dooly’s location. There was also police tape surrounding the parking lot, located at the corner of Elmwood and Stone avenues.

More to come.

