New Brunswick man charged with attempted murder in Dieppe stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A New Brunswick man is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after a stabbing in Dieppe.

RCMP say Ryan Reynolds, 34, from Havelock appeared in Moncton Provincial Court via tele-remand Wednesday.

Read more: Hearing held to review treatment for man who killed four people in Fredericton

He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and aggravated assault.

RCMP responded to an address on Champlain Street Tuesday, where a 43-year-old man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and released.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived, but his vehicle was found at the intersection of Champlain Street and Dieppe Boulevard, where he was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Reynolds has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on March 12 for a bail hearing.

2:04 Rash of catalytic converter thefts a headache for N.B. auction yard Rash of catalytic converter thefts a headache for N.B. auction yard – Feb 13, 2021