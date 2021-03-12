Menu

Crime

Ottawa men charged with trying to buy opioid with fake prescription in Niagara Falls: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 2:25 pm
Francis Vachon / The Canadian Press

Four men from Ottawa in their early 20s are facing multiple charges after somebody used a fake prescription to try to buy an opioid-based cough suppressant in Niagara Falls, say police.

Investigators say a group of men tried to purchase liquid hydrocodone for a family member at a pharmacy on Valley Way and Stanley Avenue on Thursday.

A man allegedly called the drug store advising they could not pick up the order in person due to the fact they had COVID-19 and were self-isolating at home.

Man faces charge of personating police officer in Welland, Ont.

All of the suspects were picked up by Niagara police on scene after they tried to collect the prescription.

A black 2018, four-door Honda Accord was seized during the arrest, according to detectives.

The Ottawa men – two 22-year-olds and two 23-year-olds – are facing three charges each of fraudulently obtaining a prescription and possession.

All four appeared in St. Catharines court on Friday.

Police believe there may have been similar incidents across Ontario involving the men and are asking anyone with information to reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111 extension 1029667.

