Police investigate assault at Tim Hortons in north Barrie, Ont.

City police say they’re investigating an assault that took place against an employee at a Tim Hortons on Duckworth Street in north Barrie, Ont., on Feb. 23.

According to officers, three women entered the Tim Hortons at 353 Duckworth St., and one proceeded to walk past a closed bathroom sign and use the restroom.

When the woman exited the bathroom area, police say an employee told her the bathroom was closed and that she shouldn’t have gone past the sign.

An argument then began, which resulted in the Tim Hortons employee being attacked by the woman. The interaction continued and moved to an area behind the counter, according to police.

From a video police obtained, investigators say it appeared one of the women who came in with the suspect filmed the incident as it unfolded.

Another Tim Hortons employee intervened and was able to remove the woman who was on top of the worker, in addition to all three suspects and an unknown man, according to officers.

The employee who was attacked sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

As one of the women left, she picked up a drive-thru headset, left Tim Hortons and smashed it against an outside wall before entering what’s believed to be a dark-coloured Mazda 6.

Police say the headset was never recovered after it was smashed and is believed to still be in possession of the woman.

Investigators say they can’t release any photo or surveillance footage since those involved appear to be under the age of 18.

Police said the woman who attacked the employee may have sustained a bite-related injury to one of her hands and that the injury may be visible or may have required bandaging.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2628.