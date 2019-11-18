Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 men stabbed after altercation at Tim Hortons in Markham, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2019 11:09 am
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019.
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

MARKHAM, Ont. – Police north of Toronto say two men are recovering from stab wounds after an altercation at a coffee shop in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police say they were called to a Tim Hortons on Sunday evening, where they found a 21-year-old who had been stabbed.

They say they also found three other men they believe were involved in the incident, and one of them was also suffering from stab wounds.

READ MORE: Man reportedly shot through front door of Newmarket home, police appealing for witnesses

Both injured men were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they’re now looking for a fifth man they believe was also involved in the altercation but fled the scene.

They’re looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or its aftermath.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeYork Regional PoliceYork PoliceMarkham stabbingTim Hortons Stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.