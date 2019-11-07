Menu

Crime

Man reportedly shot through front door of Newmarket home, police appealing for witnesses

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 9:21 am
York Regional Police are seeking witnesses to a shooting in Newmarket, Ont., on Wednesday night.
York Regional Police are seeking witnesses to a shooting in Newmarket, Ont., on Wednesday night. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police are seeking witnesses after they say a man was shot through the front door of a Newmarket home on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Charlotte Street, near Main Street North and Davis Drive, shortly before 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Video shows multiple suspects firing shots in ‘quiet’ Vaughan neighbourhood — police

When police arrived, they say officers found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said an unknown man, allegedly armed with a gun, approached the victim at his home. A gunshot was fired through the front door of the residence where the man was struck, police said.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at north-end Toronto bar

The suspect then fled the area, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have been driving in the area at that time and have dashcam footage to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

