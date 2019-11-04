Menu

Crime

Video shows multiple suspects firing shots in ‘quiet’ Vaughan neighbourhood: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 11:51 am
York police are searching for multiple suspects after shots were fired in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan.
York police are searching for multiple suspects after shots were fired in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan. York Regional Police/ YouTube

York Regional Police have released a video which shows multiple suspects getting out of a vehicle and firing several shots down a residential street in Vaughan.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on Cannes Avenue on Friday just before 2 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it at a home being used as a short-term rental where a party was being held.

READ MORE: Two teens face murder charges in death of 17-year-old boy in Vaughan

Police said no one was injured.

In the 38-second clip, a white four-door sedan pulls up in the neighbourhood with three men allegedly inside.

It appears as though two men get out of the vehicle, where police said, they fired more than 20 gunshots down the street. The video then shows a third man get out of the car from the passenger side and get into the driver’s seat.

Story continues below advertisement

All three suspects then appear to get back into the vehicle and flee the scene.

“It’s amazing that no one was injured or killed given the number of shots that were recklessly fired in this otherwaise quiet neighbourhood,” Police Chief Eric Jolliffee said. “We continue to see that there are people using short-term rental houses for parties and their guests are bringing handungs and violence into York Region.

“Those choosing the illegally use guns will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he continued.

Tweet This

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-976-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeYork Regional PoliceYork PoliceIllegal GunsIllegal guns VaughanShort-Term RentaVaughan Short-Term RentalVaughan Shots Fired
